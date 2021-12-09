Status of Wallace-Rose Hill’s state championship football game up in air after COVID-19 positive cases

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association Class 2-A state championship football game is up in the air after reported cases of COVID-19 on the Wallace-Rose Hill team.

HighSchoolOT.com is reporting positive cases among players on the Bulldogs’ team. The NCHSAA told HighSchoolOT.com editor Nick Stevens they received news of the positive cases. There was no indication of how many cases there are and whether it could lead to a postponement for Saturday’s state title game.

“As they have been doing, school officials will continue to work with the Duplin County Health Department to determine the best course of action for their student-athletes and community to slow the spread of COVID-19,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker told Stevens. “We hope that there are not more positive tests and are praying for the speedy recovery of those individuals who have already tested positive.”

Wallace-Rose Hill (13-2) is scheduled to face Shelby (14-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.