GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re heading into the final stretch of high school football.

Touchdown Friday: State playoffs, Week 1

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King gave her thoughts on the state playoff brackets that were released last Saturday and whether or not she believed teams got an unfair seed.

2022 NCHSAA Football Playoff Brackets

King also discussed whether or not she thinks there are too many teams in the 1-A classification and, even though Tarboro gets a bye week, that’s not necessarily something she likes.

She also spoke about teams she believes will make it to the state finals but also mentions that there are always upsets and one team might upset a higher seed, or the higher seed can do what’s predicted and knock every team off, paving their way to the state championship

