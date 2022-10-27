GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you can believe it, high school football playoffs are right around the corner.

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King talked about her team’s final preparations for the end of the regular season and the playoff brackets being released Saturday.

2022 NCPreps.com Football Polls – Week 10

King also talked about it being the final week of the regular season and expressed her excitement for playoffs. She referred to it as the “Christmas” of football season.

There are also important games in Eastern North Carolina. New Bern is off and could get a No. 1 seed in Class 4-A. So the importance of the JH Rose – Havelock game is big for conference and Class 3-A playoff seeding. In 2-A, Hertford County and John Holmes clash along with James Kenan against Wallace-Rose Hill. King talks about the importance of each of those games.

Touchdown Friday: Week 11 schedule

