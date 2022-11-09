GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCHSAA state football playoffs continue each week until the state finals on Dec. 9-10. On top of the football postseason, the start of basketball is right around the corner.

This week, because of some anticipated bad weather from tropical system Nicole, the playoff schedule has been adjusted. Most of the games in Eastern North Carolina will now be played on Thursday. You can click here to see the complete playoff pairings.

Touchdown Friday: Weather altering playoff schedule

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King shared some thoughts of the games from the playoffs that impressed her this past week and how teams look going into their second round of games.

King also mentioned basketball season coming in hot and the important tournaments from around the state, including the 2022 Carmel Christan Tip-Off Classic.

Click the video above to see more.