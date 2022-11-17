GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re heading into the third week of state playoffs and last week there were some huge upsets.

NCPreps publisher Deana King talks about one game in particular, Jacksonville’s win over Havelock. King admits she had Havelock going all the way to the finals, but Jacksonville was able to pull the upset.

King also talks about some higher-ranked teams that are still in it going into round three. She’s talked about it before, seeding doesn’t really matter. She says the coaches don’t look at the seedings either, and with multiple teams ranked over No. 20, we now see why.

She also talks about how lucky the teams that are still practicing are. To be going into Thanksgiving week knowing you’re still on the field is a huge benchmark for your team’s success.

