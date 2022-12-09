GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The state championships are here and there are eight teams remaining.

Four out of those eight are from right here in Eastern North Carolina, and the two location sites for the state championships being at North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

Class 1-A preview: Tarboro vs. Mount Airy

Class 2-A preview: East Duplin vs. Reidsville

Class 4-A preview: New Bern vs. Grimsley

NCPreps publisher Deana King gives her thoughts on the season and spoke her mind about previous games and star players throughout the season. Now that the last games are among us, it’s time for her to make her final picks.

She picked some unexpected teams and also mentioned that there were some teams she thought would be there in place of another.

Click the video above to see more.

Regional Finals

Friday

Class 1-A

EAST

No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 3 Rosewood 7

WEST

No. 4 Mount Airy 35, No. 6 Draughn 6

State final, Dec. 10

Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mount Airy (14-1), at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m.

=====

Class 2-A

EAST

No. 2 East Duplin 28, No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill 26

WEST

No. 1 Reidsville 32, No. 3 Burns 14

State final, Dec. 10

East Duplin (14-1) vs. Reidsville (14-1), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.

=====

Class 3-A

EAST

No. 1 Northern Nash 23, No. 3 71st 22

WEST

No. 4 East Lincoln 14, No. 11 South Point 7

State final, Dec. 10

Northern Nash (15-0) vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (15-0), at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27

State final, Dec. 9

New Bern (15-0) vs. Grimsley (15-0), at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.