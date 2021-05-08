Tarboro avenges 2019 loss in state title to East Surry, cruises to 25-7 win for another 1-AA football crown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro High School’s football team is back in a familiar spot.

The Vikings avenged their 2019 state championship loss to East Surry with a 25-7 win on Saturday at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. The win gives Tarboro its third state title in the past four years, seventh overall and sixth since 2009.

Congrats to Tarboro, which beats East Surry 25-7 to win the Class 1-AA state title. Highlights and reaction from @KelciodonnellTV on our newscasts tonight. pic.twitter.com/gq2mbyPAXi — Touchdown Friday (@touchdownfriday) May 8, 2021

This was the third straight time Tarboro and East Surry have met in the state finals. Tarboro also beat East Surry in the 2018 state final.

With the return to four classifications of state titles this fall in football and with East Surry’s move to 2-A, these two teams will not meet in the state finals anytime soon.

That’s a good thing for the Cardinals, at least.

Quick words from Tarboro's 25-7 win over East Surry in the 1-AA state championship game https://t.co/ZKwSa0jUJA — Patrick Mason (@pm222) May 8, 2021

After a missed field goal in the first quarter by East Surry, Tarboro went to work, outscoring the Cardinals 25-0 the rest of the way before East Surry got a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Tobias Joyner is off to a FAST start in the @NCHSAA 1AA State Championship game for @TarboroFootball 😤



🔥 127 rushing yards

💨 2 rushing TDS (56 & 31 yard scores) pic.twitter.com/GntwprtFg5 — Game of Inches-High School Sports (@GameofInchesHSS) May 8, 2021

Jalen Razor scored from a yard out for Tarboro’s first touchdown in the first quarter. Tobias Joyner later scored on a 56-yard run after an East Surry fumble, giving the Vikings a 12-0 lead.

🏆@TarboroFootball is your 2020-2021 @NCHSAA 1AA STATE CHAMPIONS‼️The Vikings defeat East Surry 25-7🏈 pic.twitter.com/kjBInCKJhc — Game of Inches-High School Sports (@GameofInchesHSS) May 8, 2021

Joyner’s 31-yard touchdown run gave Tarboro an 18-0 halftime lead. A Trevon White 5-yard run gave the Vikings a 25-0 cushion in the third quarter.

From there, the Tarboro defense continued to shine as it has done all year and helped the Vikings wrap up its state title.

Joyner finished with 127 yards rushing and was the game MVP. Razor was selected offensive MVP.