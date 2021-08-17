Tarboro chosen as top team in first Touchdown Friday poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro won a state championship back in the spring and looks good again so far after two scrimmages. That’s more than enough reasons to put the Vikings at the top of the first Touchdown Friday football poll.

The Vikings start the high school football season on Friday as the top team. Head coach Jeff Craddock has a dynasty there at Tarboro, winning six of the school’s eight state titles since 2009 and three from 2017-2021. The Vikings are the team to beat in the new Four Rivers Class 1-A Conference.

Here’s how the top 9 shakes out: