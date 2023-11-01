TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro may not have started the season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9. But they did finish there.

The Vikings (9-0) go into the state playoffs as the top seed in Class 1-A East. They also get a bye in the first round of the state playoffs. They were also the only team in the poll not to lose a game on the field this season.

Havelock (10-0) lost to New Bern during the season but the Bears had to forfeit that and four other games for ineligible players.

Here’s how the final poll looks.