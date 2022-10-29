CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths.

Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again out of the Class 1-A East and will get a first-round bye. The Vikings will be looking to repeat as state champions. They will be home each round of the playoffs through the Eastern Regional final.

East Duplin earned the No. 2 seed in Class 2-A East after winning the East Central title. The Panthers will be home through the playoffs, until the Eastern Final. Princeton, the No. 1 seed overall, will be home throughout the playoffs, which means East Duplin would be on the road if the two teams met in the regional final.

New Bern earned the No. 2 seed in Class 4-A East. The Bears have been the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll all season and have emerged as one of the most dominating teams in the state, winning the Big Carolina Conference title. The Bears will be home throughout the playoffs until the Eastern Final, where they would have to travel to Hillside, the No. 1 team in the Class 4-A East, should both teams advance that far in the postseason.

Click here to see the full playoff pairings for each classification. The state playoffs begin this Friday with the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10.