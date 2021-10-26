Tarboro goes into final week of regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 No. 1
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are down to the final week of the high school football regular season. A familiar face remains at the top of the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.
Tarboro enters Wednesday’s home game against South Lenoir as the top team. Here’s how the latest poll looks:
- TARBORO 8-1 (Four Rivers 1-A champs)
- NEW BERN 9-1 (Big Carolina 3-A/4-A champs)
- NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN
- EAST DUPLINA 8-1 (East Central 2-A champs)
- JACKSONVILLE 6-2
- WEST CARTERET 6-2 (Coastal 3-A champs)
- WEST CRAEN 4-3 (Eastern Plains 2-A champs)
- WASHINGTON 6-2
- HAVELOCK 6-2
- WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-2