Tarboro goes into final week of regular season as Touchdown Friday Top 9 No. 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are down to the final week of the high school football regular season. A familiar face remains at the top of the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Tarboro enters Wednesday’s home game against South Lenoir as the top team. Here’s how the latest poll looks:

  1. TARBORO 8-1 (Four Rivers 1-A champs)
  2. NEW BERN 9-1 (Big Carolina 3-A/4-A champs)
  3. NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN
  4. EAST DUPLINA 8-1 (East Central 2-A champs)
  5. JACKSONVILLE 6-2
  6. WEST CARTERET 6-2 (Coastal 3-A champs)
  7. WEST CRAEN 4-3 (Eastern Plains 2-A champs)
  8. WASHINGTON 6-2
  9. HAVELOCK 6-2
  10. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-2

