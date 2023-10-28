CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro and Havelock are two of the top seeds in the four classifications of the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs.
Tarboro (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class 1-A and has a first-round bye. Havelock (10-0) is the top seed in Class 3-A and will begin play Friday with the rest of the teams that made the postseason. The Rams will host No. 32 seed Dixon.
The top five seeds in the Class 1-A East get first-round byes due to the lack of schools eligible for the postseason. It’s the only classification where that happens. So No. 1 Tarboro, No. 2 West Columbus, No. 3 Wilson Prep, No. 4 Northside-Pinetown and No. 5 Bear Grass will not play until the second week of the postseason.
A good majority of teams in Eastern North Carolina made the postseason. Pitt County schools Farmville Central, North Pitt and J.H. Rose made the playoffs. New Bern also made the playoffs as the No. 10 seed in Class 4-A after forfeiting five games and the 2022 state championship due to ineligible players.
Some of the more intriguing first-round playoff games including local teams include:
Class 1-A
No. 25 Pamlico County at No. 8 North Duplin
No. 22 Southside at No. 11 Bertie
Class 2-A
No. 32 Kinston at No. 1 Clinton
No. 28 Greene Central at No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill
No. 20 North Pitt at No. 13 West Craven
No. 19 Southwest Onslow at No. 14 Farmville Central
Class 3-A
No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 8 White Oak
No. 20 Richlands at No. 13 Northern Nash
No. 19 C.B. Aycock at No. 14 Jacksonville
Class 4-A
No. 23 Apex at No. 10 New Bern
The postseason schedule includes:
- 1st Round Playoffs: November 3
- 2nd Round Playoffs: November 10
- 3rd Round Playoffs: November 17
- 4th Round Playoffs: November 24
- Regionals: December 1
- State Championships – Day 1: December 8
- State Championships – Day 2: December 9