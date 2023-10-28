CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro and Havelock are two of the top seeds in the four classifications of the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs.

Touchdown Friday Week 11 scores, highlights

Tarboro (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class 1-A and has a first-round bye. Havelock (10-0) is the top seed in Class 3-A and will begin play Friday with the rest of the teams that made the postseason. The Rams will host No. 32 seed Dixon.

The top five seeds in the Class 1-A East get first-round byes due to the lack of schools eligible for the postseason. It’s the only classification where that happens. So No. 1 Tarboro, No. 2 West Columbus, No. 3 Wilson Prep, No. 4 Northside-Pinetown and No. 5 Bear Grass will not play until the second week of the postseason.

A good majority of teams in Eastern North Carolina made the postseason. Pitt County schools Farmville Central, North Pitt and J.H. Rose made the playoffs. New Bern also made the playoffs as the No. 10 seed in Class 4-A after forfeiting five games and the 2022 state championship due to ineligible players.

Some of the more intriguing first-round playoff games including local teams include:

Class 1-A

No. 25 Pamlico County at No. 8 North Duplin

No. 22 Southside at No. 11 Bertie

Class 2-A

No. 32 Kinston at No. 1 Clinton

No. 28 Greene Central at No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 20 North Pitt at No. 13 West Craven

No. 19 Southwest Onslow at No. 14 Farmville Central

Class 3-A

No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 8 White Oak

No. 20 Richlands at No. 13 Northern Nash

No. 19 C.B. Aycock at No. 14 Jacksonville

Class 4-A

No. 23 Apex at No. 10 New Bern

The postseason schedule includes: