GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro has returned to the top of the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

The Vikings beat Perquimans last Friday while previous No. 1 Jacksonville lost to Havelock. New Bern dropped out of the poll after the school forfeited five wins following the NC High School Athletic Association ruling the Bears had to do that after ineligible players were used.

