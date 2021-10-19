Tarboro remains No. 1, lots of other changes in latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro remains the No. 1 team in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. After that, it’s a totally different look heading into Week 10 of the high school football season.
Four of the nine ranked teams from last week each lost: North Pitt, Havelock, Jacksonville and J.H. Rose. Because of that, the latest poll looks like this.
- TARBORO 8-1
2. NEW BERN 8-1
3. NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN 7-1
4. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-1
5. EAST DUPLIN 7-1
6. JACKSONVILLE 5-2
7. WEST CARTERET 5-2
8. WASHINGTON 5-2
9. HAVELOCK 5-2
9. NORTH PITT 6-2
East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill play each other on Friday, so we’re likely to see some additional changes heading into Week 11 next week.