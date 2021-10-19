Tarboro remains No. 1, lots of other changes in latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll

Touchdown Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro remains the No. 1 team in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. After that, it’s a totally different look heading into Week 10 of the high school football season.

Four of the nine ranked teams from last week each lost: North Pitt, Havelock, Jacksonville and J.H. Rose. Because of that, the latest poll looks like this.

  1. TARBORO 8-1

2. NEW BERN 8-1

3. NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN 7-1

4. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-1

5. EAST DUPLIN 7-1

6. JACKSONVILLE 5-2

7. WEST CARTERET 5-2

8. WASHINGTON 5-2

9. HAVELOCK 5-2

9. NORTH PITT 6-2

East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill play each other on Friday, so we’re likely to see some additional changes heading into Week 11 next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV