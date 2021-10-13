Tarboro remains on top of latest Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season and a familiar face remains on top of the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Tarboro lost its season opener to Rocky Mount, dropping the Vikings from the top spot in the preseason poll. Since then, the Vikings have rolled to their midseason form heading into Friday’s game with Riverside.

The Vikings are the top team for the second straight week. Here’s the rest of the poll.