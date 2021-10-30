Thirty high school football teams from WNCT coverage area make postseason

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association released its state football playoff pairings for all four classifications on Saturday. A whopping 30 schools in the WNCT coverage area made it to the postseason.

There is one less round this year and only four classifications, a change from the eight that have been played over the last several years. Games will start this Friday and conclude with the state finals on Dec. 10-11.

Instead of using MaxPreps rankings, the NCHSAA used a RPI formula to determine the seeds. Confernce champs got an automatic bid with the second-place team in a league with six or more teams also getting an automatic bid. The rest of the spots were filled by at-large teams based on the RPI.

Tarboro, the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, is the No. 1 seed in the East in Class 1-A. Northside-Pinetown is No. 2. Both won their respective conference championships.

East Duplin is the highest seeded Class 2-A team in our area, placed as the No. 2 seed. J.H. Rose (No. 6), which won the 3-A portion of the Big Carolina Conference title, is the highest seeded team in the area in that classification.

New Bern, which won the Big Carolina title outright, is seeded No. 4 in Class 4-A.

There will be some intriguing matchups in the first round. South Creek and Southside will square off in the first round in Class 1-A. The Seahawks beat South Creek 44-16 on Sept. 3.

Also in 1-A is Lejeune at Pender, a game the Patriots won 24-0 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 20.

There are two interesting matchups in the Class 2-A with North Lenoir at West Craven, two teams separated by about 30 minutes, along with SouthWest Edgecombe at Wallace-Rose Hill.

In 3-A play, Croatan goes to J.H. Rose and Rocky Mount tangles with Havelock, two teams who have squared off in the state playoffs before.

1-A

No. 1 Tarboro bye

No. 25 Northwest Halifax at No. 8 Perquimans

No. 24 Chatham Central at No. 9 Riverside

No. 20 Warren County at No. 13 Pamlico County

No. 19 North Duplin at No. 14 Gates County

No. 27 Lejeune at No. 6 Pender County

No. 22 Bertie County at No. 11 West Columbus

No. 26 South Creek at No. 7 Southside

No. 23 Jones Senior at No. 10 KIPP Pride

No. 2 Northside bye

2-A

No. 17 Kinston at No. 16 Eastern Wayne

No. 25 Southwest Onslow at No. 8 Nash Central

No. 39 Camden County at No. 4 Whiteville

No. 30 East Carteret at No. 3 Northeastern

No. 19 North Pitt at No. 14 John A. Holmes

No. 27 Greene Central at No. 6 Cummings

No. 22 South Columbus at No. 11 Washington

No. 26 North Lenoir at No. 7 West Craven

No. 23 SouthWest Edgecombe at No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 31 West Bladen at No. 2 East Duplin

3-A

No. 17 Rocky Mount at No. 16 Havelock

No. 21 White Oak at No. 12 Southern Nash

No. 20 Western Alamance at No. 13 Jacksonville

No. 27 Croatan at No. 6 J.H. Rose

No. 22 Terry Sanford at No. 11 Currituck County

No. 26 Cape Fear at No. 7 West Carteret

4-A

No. 28 D.H. Conley at No. 5 Hillside

No. 29 Wakefield at No. 4 New Bern