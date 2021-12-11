Titletown: Tarboro picks up eighth state title, second straight with win over Mitchell in 1-A championship

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight is never enough, especially when you’re talking about state high school football championships and Tarboro.

The Vikings (14-1) picked up their eighth state title and fourth in five years with a commanding 28-7 win over Mitchell in the Class 1-A NC High School Athletic Association state title game. The Vikings have also won state titles in 2020-21 (spring COVID-19 season), 2018, 2017, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 1994. Tarboro is now 8-4 in state title games.

Congrats to the Tarboro Vikings. Back-to-back 1A State Champs and now 8-time state title winners. pic.twitter.com/v6xk4506AN — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) December 11, 2021

Mitchell, in its first state title since losing the 1-AA crown to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2015, ended its season 13-3.

The first half had some close moments before Tarboro struck quickly at the start of the third quarter.

Leading 14-7 at the half, Tarboro took the opening drive and scoring when Tobias Joyner raced in from 35 yards out. The Vikings held a 21-7 lead with 9:58 left in the third.

While that touchdown didn’t seal the win for the Vikings, it did give Tarboro enough cushion with both defenses taking over at times. Both teams threw interceptions and saw drives stall in the second half.

However, Joyner sealed it for Tarboro with a 32-yard touchdown run with 2:12 left.

Back at Kenan for the 1A State Championship game. Tarboro going for back-to-back titles against Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/gp4fcMWMXt — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) December 11, 2021

Tarboro’s Trevon White got the scoring started with a 3-yard run that capped a quick drive, giving the Vikings a 7-0 lead with :49 left in the first quarter. However, Mitchell got the ball back and scored with 9:23 left in the first half when quarterback Ty Turbyfill found Gage Yount on a jump pass.

Both teams continued to play tough defense but the Vikings carried the momentum into the half when White scored from a yard out with six seconds left in the half, giving Tarboro a 14-7 halftime advantage.