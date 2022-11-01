AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Todd Lipe has stepped down as head coach of the Ayden-Grifton football program, the team announced Tuesday.

Ayden-Grifton High will begin the search for the next Head Football Coach of the Chargers and look forward to a promising season in 2023. — AydenGriftonFootball (@AGHSFootball) November 1, 2022

Breaking news…@LipeTodd has resigned as head football coach at Ayden-Grifton. More later tonight on @9OYSSports @wnct9 — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) November 1, 2022

Lipe just completed his third season with Ayden-Grifton. The Chargers finished 0-10 this season.