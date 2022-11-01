AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Todd Lipe has stepped down as head coach of the Ayden-Grifton football program, the team announced Tuesday.
Lipe just completed his third season with Ayden-Grifton. The Chargers finished 0-10 this season.
