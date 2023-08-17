GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first week of the high school football season features a number of competitive games. However, none of them tops our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week.

Havelock will travel to Wallace-Rose Hill in a game that pits our No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, which was released Thursday.

We want to know who you have in Friday’s epic showdown of longtime high school football powers. Go to WNCT.com/vote, click on the “sports” tab and make your pick. We’ll announce the winners during Friday’s newscast.

Check back for more polls during the season, including a special one during “Touchdown Friday,” which airs at 11:10 on WNCT.