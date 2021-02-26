‘Touchdown Friday’ premieres tonight, Week 1 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maybe those schools that started their high school football season on Thursday were on to something.

Friday’s official start to the high school football season looks cloudy with a better-than-average chance of rain at some point. Because of that, several area schools decided to play their games on Thursday (see scores below).

CLICK HERE for a full wrap of Thursday’s games

WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell reports as of noon, all of Friday’s games were still confirmed. Check below for the full schedule.

Be sure to tune in to the premiere of another season of “Touchdown Friday.” You can see it today during our 9 On Your Side News at 11. We’ll have highlights from a number of games in the area.

In addition, Nolan Knight will be live at D.H. Conley during today’s newscast starting at 5, with a preview of that and the other games.

Friday’s schedule

C.B. Aycock at South Central, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Croatan, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Southern Wayne at D.H. Conley, 6 p.m.

Jones Senior at Union, 6 p.m.

Trask at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.

Pender County at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount at Nash Central, 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

Swansboro at Southside 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at White Oak, 7 p.m.

West Carteret at Farmville Central, 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7 p.m.

Fike at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.

Goldsboro at Northside-Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at South Creek, 7 p.m.

Hunt at South Johnston, 7 p.m.

Havelock at Northeastern, 7:30

Saturday’s games

East Duplin at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Monday’s game

Eastern Wayne at James Kenan, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s scores

South Central 46, C.B. Aycock 7

Ayden-Grifton 29, North Pitt 12

J.H. Rose 54, New Bern 7

Northside 36, North Duplin 0

West Craven 26, South Lenoir 6

North Lenoir 26, Greene Central 20