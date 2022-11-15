GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One barometer of success for high school football teams is whether they will be practicing on Turkey Week.
We’ll find out on Friday.
The third round of the state playoffs will see tougher competition and hopefully closer games. The goal is to get a win on Friday you can practice and play during the week of Thanksgiving. Six area public high school will be on that quest as Tarboro, Riverside, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Jacksonville and New Bern will each be in action.
The road, however, ends Friday for Parrott Academy and John Paul II Catholic. They will be squaring off in the 8-man state championship game at Parrott.
The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise below.
Class 1-A
No. 8 Riverside at No. 1 Tarboro
No. 5 West Columbus at No. 4 Northampton
No. 11 Hobbton at No. 3 Rosewood
No. 23 Perquimans at No. 2 North Moore
Class 2A East
No. 8 Cummings at No. 1 Princeton
No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 4 Nash Central
No. 11 Hertford County at No. 3 Whiteville
No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 East Duplin
Class 3A East
No. 9 Southern Durham at No. 1 Northern Nash, 7:30 p.m.
No. 28 Triton at No. 20 Jacksonville
No. 22 Lee County at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Terry Sanford at No. 2 Eastern Alamance
Class 4A East
No. 9 Pine Forest at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Southern Alamance at No. 12 Millbrook
No. 11 Rolesville at No. 3 Wake Forest
No. 23 Jordan at No. 2 New Bern
8-Man Playoffs
State Final
No. 2 John Paul II at No. 1 Arendell Parrott Academy
