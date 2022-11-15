GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One barometer of success for high school football teams is whether they will be practicing on Turkey Week.

We’ll find out on Friday.

The third round of the state playoffs will see tougher competition and hopefully closer games. The goal is to get a win on Friday you can practice and play during the week of Thanksgiving. Six area public high school will be on that quest as Tarboro, Riverside, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Jacksonville and New Bern will each be in action.

The road, however, ends Friday for Parrott Academy and John Paul II Catholic. They will be squaring off in the 8-man state championship game at Parrott.

Check out the Week 2 postseason scores and our latest episode of the award-winning “Touchdown Friday.”

Click here to see the full playoff pairings for each classification. The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise below.

Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more Touchdown Friday. You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.

Class 1-A

No. 8 Riverside at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 5 West Columbus at No. 4 Northampton

No. 11 Hobbton at No. 3 Rosewood

No. 23 Perquimans at No. 2 North Moore

Click here for the Class 1-A West regional schedule, scores

Class 2A East

No. 8 Cummings at No. 1 Princeton

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 4 Nash Central

No. 11 Hertford County at No. 3 Whiteville

No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 East Duplin

Click here for the Class 2-A West schedule, scores

Class 3A East

No. 9 Southern Durham at No. 1 Northern Nash, 7:30 p.m.

No. 28 Triton at No. 20 Jacksonville

No. 22 Lee County at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Terry Sanford at No. 2 Eastern Alamance

Click here for the Class 3-A West schedule, scores

Class 4A East

No. 9 Pine Forest at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Southern Alamance at No. 12 Millbrook

No. 11 Rolesville at No. 3 Wake Forest

No. 23 Jordan at No. 2 New Bern

Click here for the Class 4-A West schedule, scores

8-Man Playoffs

State Final

No. 2 John Paul II at No. 1 Arendell Parrott Academy

Click here for the NCISAA website