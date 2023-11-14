NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores

NCHSAA Week 2 state playoff scores

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1-A East

Friday: No. 9 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro

Friday: No. 13 East Bladen at No. 12 Rosewood

Thursday: No. 6 North Moore at No. 3 Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.

Friday: No. 7 Lakewood at No. 2 West Columbus

Class 1-A state playoff bracket

Class 2-A East

Thursday: No. 24 Southeast Alamance at No. 1 Clinton, 7 p.m.

Friday: No. 12 Hertford County at No. 4 Nash Central

Friday: No. 6 Whiteville at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe

Friday: No. 7 Princeton at No. 2 Northeastern

Class 2-A state playoff bracket

Class 3-A East

Friday: No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 1 Havelock

Friday: No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 5 Scotland County

Friday: No. 27 Terry Sanford at No. 3 Southern Alamance

Friday: No. 7 Fike at No. 2 71st

Class 3-A state playoffs bracket

Class 4-A East

Thursday: No. 10 New Bern at No. 2 Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A state playoffs bracket

NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Semifinals

Rocky Mount Academy 56, Halifax Academy 42

Wayne Christian School 52, Faith Christian 14

Friday, state title: Rocky Mount Academy vs. Wayne Christian School at Parrott Academy

NCISAA state playoffs bracket