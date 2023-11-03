Technology now plays big part in getting Wallace-Rose Hill football field ready

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1-A East

Tarboro (bye)

Northampton County 54, Hobbton 36

Second round: No. 17 Northampton County at No. 1 Tarboro

—–

North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27

Southeast Halifax 66, Union 0

Second round: No. 9 Southeast Halifax at No. 8 North Duplin

—–

Bear Grass (bye)

Rosewood 41, Washington County 28

Second round: No. 12 Rosewood at No. 5 Bear Grass

—–

East Bladen 51, North Edgecombe 6

Northside (bye)

Second round: No. 13 East Bladen at No. 4 Northside-Pinetown

—–

Wilson Prep (bye)

Weldon 20, Gates County 14

Second round: No. 19 Weldon at No. 3 Wilson Prep

—–

North Moore 28, Chatham Central 0

Bertie 34, Southside 14

Second round: No. 11 Bertie at No. 6 North Moore

—–

Lakewood 60, Northeast Halifax 16

Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6

Second round: No. 10 Perquimans at No. 7 Lakewood

—–

Pender County 58, Warren County 42

West Columbus (bye)

Second round: No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 West Columbus

Class 1-A state playoff bracket

=====

Class 2-A East

Clinton 64, Kinston 12

Beddingfield 18, James Kenan 16

Second round: No. 16 Beddingfield at No. 1 Clinton

—–

Cummings 27, Trask 22

Southeast Alamance 27, Martin County 13

Second round: No. 24 Southeast Alamance at No. 8 Cummings

—–

Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6

Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36

Second round: No. 12 Hertford County at No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill

—–

West Craven 22, North Pitt 12

Nash Central 47, Roanoke Rapids 8

Second round: No. 13 West Craven at No. 4 Nash Central

—–

SouthWest Edgecombe 43, Red Springs 13

Farmville Central 42, Southwest Onslow 35

Second round: No. 14 Farmville Central at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe

—–

Whiteville 42, South Granville 0

East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18

Second round: No. 11 East Duplin at No. 6 Whiteville

—-

Princeton 63, Camden County 20

Louisburg 46, Northwood 43

Second round: No. 10 Louisburg at No. 7 Princeton

—–

Edenton 38, Midway 14

Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21

Second round: No. 18 Edenton at No. 2 Northeastern

Class 2-A state playoff bracket

=====

Class 3-A East

Havelock 62, Dixon 0

Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12

Second round: No. 16 Cape Fear at No. 1 Havelock

—–

J.H. Rose 21, White Oak 19

North Brunswick 28, Person 27

Second round: No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 9 North Brunswick

—–

Scotland County 48, Rocky Mount 23

Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7

Second round: No. 21 Southern Durham at No. 5 Scotland County

—–

Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28

Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15

Second round: No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 4 Southern Nash

—–

Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0

Jacksonville 55, CB Aycock 21

Second round: 14 Jacksonville at No. 3 Southern Alamance

—–

Terry Sanford 34, Vance County 27

Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30

Second round: No. 27 Terry Sanford at No. 11 Harnett Central

—–

Fike 43, Southern Lee 21

Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21

Second round: No. 10 Currituck at No. 7 Fike

—–

Williams 44, Hunt 18

71st 56, Triton 7

Second round: No. 15 Williams at No. 2 71st

Class 3-A state playoffs bracket

=====

Class 4-A East

New Hanover 23, Hillside 6

New Bern 51, Apex 35

No. 26 New Hanover at No. 10 New Bern

Class 4-A state playoffs bracket

=====

NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Rocky Mount Academy 22, John Paul II 15

Halifax Academy 68, Cary Christian 28

Semifinals: Rocky Mount Academy at Halifax Academy

—–

Wayne Christian School 70, Lawrence Academy 26

Faith Christian 46, Parrott Academy 24

Semifinals: Faith Christian at Wayne Christian School

NCISAA state playoffs bracket