GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s all led to this.

The NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs begin Friday night with teams all over the state playing for the right to win a championship. It’s a simple concept … win and continue, lose and go home.

Click here to see the full playoff pairings for each classification. The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise.

Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more Touchdown Friday. You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.

Class 1-A East

No. 1 Tarboro gets bye

No. 17 Southeast Halifax at No. 16 North Duplin

No. 25 Pamlico County at No. 8 Riverside (Backyard Brawl)

No. 24 KIPP Pride at No. 9 North Edgecombe

No. 28 South Creek at No. 5 West Columbus

No. 21 Washington County at No. 12 Gates County

No. 20 Weldon at No. 12 Northside

No. 29 Jones County at No. 4 Northampton

No. 30 Chatham Central at No. 3 Rosewood

No. 19 Lakewood at No. 14 Warren County

No. Southside wins by forfeit over No. 27 Rocky Mount Prep

No.22 Northwest Halifax at No. 11 Hobbton

No. 25 East Columbus at No. 7 Bear Grass

No. 23 Perquimans at No. 10 Wilson Prep

No. 18 Pender County at No. 15 Bertie

No. 31 Lejeune at No. 2 North Moore, 7:30 p.m.

Click here for the Class 1-A West regional schedule, scores

Class 2-A East

No. 32 Goldsboro at No. 1 Princeton

No. 17 Eastern Wayne at No. 16 Heide Trask, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Bartlett Yancey at No. 8 Cummings, 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Midway at No. 9 East Carteret

No. 28 Farmville Central at No. 5 Northeastern

No. 21 Kinston at No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (Game of the Week)

No. 20 St. Pauls at No. 13 Greene Central, 7:30 p.m.

No. 29 North Johnston at No. 4 Nash Central

No. 30 Southwest Onslow at No. 3 Whiteville

No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe at No. 14 Holmes

No. 27 Bunn at No. 6 West Craven

No. 22 East Bladen at No. 11 Hertford County

No. 25 Beddingfield at No. 7 Clinton

No. 23 Roanoke Rapids at No. 10 South Granville

No. 18 Camden County at No. 15 James Kenan

No. 31 North Pitt at No. 2 East Duplin

Click here for the Class 2-A West schedule, scores

Class 3-A East

No. 32 Northside at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 17 White Oak at No. 16 Southern Nash

No. 25 Vance County at No. 8 West Carteret

No. 24 Richlands at No. 7 Southern Durham

No. 28 Triton at No. 5 C.B. Aycock

No. 21 Hunt at No. 12 Smithfield-Selma

No. 20 Jacksonville at No. 13 Rocky Mount

No. 29 Croatan at No. 4 Havelock

No. 30 South Johnston at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Cape Fear at No. 14 J.H. Rose

No. 27 Westover at No. 6 North Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Lee County at No. 11 Currituck County

No. 26 South Brunswick at No. 7 Terry Sanford

No. 23 Fike at No. 10 Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Western Alamance at No. 15 Williams

No. 31 Franklinton at No. 2 Eastern Alamance

Click here for the Class 3-A West schedule, scores

Class 4-A East

No. 32 Hoke County at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 Panther Creek at No. 16 Apex

No. 25 Richmond County at No. 8 Holly Springs

No. 24 Fuquay-Varina at No. 9 Pine Forest, 7:30 p.m.

No. 28 Knightdale at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 21 Clayton at No. 12 Millbrook

No. 20 Riverside at No. 13 Southern Alamance

No. 29 Broughton at No. 4 New Hanover

No. 30 Chapel Hill at No. 3 Wake Forest

No. 19 D.H. Conley at No. 14 Leesville Road

No. 27 Topsail at No. 6 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Overhills at No. 11 Rolesville

No. 26 Laney at No. 7 Pinecrest

No. 23 Jordan at No. 10 Jack Britt

No. 18 Hoggard at No. 15 Heritage

No. 31 Sanderson at No. 2 New Bern

Click here for the Class 4-A West schedule, scores