GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s all led to this.
The NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs begin Friday night with teams all over the state playing for the right to win a championship. It’s a simple concept … win and continue, lose and go home.
Click here to see the full playoff pairings for each classification. The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise.
Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region.
Class 1-A East
No. 1 Tarboro gets bye
No. 17 Southeast Halifax at No. 16 North Duplin
No. 25 Pamlico County at No. 8 Riverside (Backyard Brawl)
No. 24 KIPP Pride at No. 9 North Edgecombe
No. 28 South Creek at No. 5 West Columbus
No. 21 Washington County at No. 12 Gates County
No. 20 Weldon at No. 12 Northside
No. 29 Jones County at No. 4 Northampton
No. 30 Chatham Central at No. 3 Rosewood
No. 19 Lakewood at No. 14 Warren County
No. Southside wins by forfeit over No. 27 Rocky Mount Prep
No.22 Northwest Halifax at No. 11 Hobbton
No. 25 East Columbus at No. 7 Bear Grass
No. 23 Perquimans at No. 10 Wilson Prep
No. 18 Pender County at No. 15 Bertie
No. 31 Lejeune at No. 2 North Moore, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2-A East
No. 32 Goldsboro at No. 1 Princeton
No. 17 Eastern Wayne at No. 16 Heide Trask, 7:30 p.m.
No. 25 Bartlett Yancey at No. 8 Cummings, 7:30 p.m.
No. 24 Midway at No. 9 East Carteret
No. 28 Farmville Central at No. 5 Northeastern
No. 21 Kinston at No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (Game of the Week)
No. 20 St. Pauls at No. 13 Greene Central, 7:30 p.m.
No. 29 North Johnston at No. 4 Nash Central
No. 30 Southwest Onslow at No. 3 Whiteville
No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe at No. 14 Holmes
No. 27 Bunn at No. 6 West Craven
No. 22 East Bladen at No. 11 Hertford County
No. 25 Beddingfield at No. 7 Clinton
No. 23 Roanoke Rapids at No. 10 South Granville
No. 18 Camden County at No. 15 James Kenan
No. 31 North Pitt at No. 2 East Duplin
Class 3-A East
No. 32 Northside at No. 1 Northern Nash
No. 17 White Oak at No. 16 Southern Nash
No. 25 Vance County at No. 8 West Carteret
No. 24 Richlands at No. 7 Southern Durham
No. 28 Triton at No. 5 C.B. Aycock
No. 21 Hunt at No. 12 Smithfield-Selma
No. 20 Jacksonville at No. 13 Rocky Mount
No. 29 Croatan at No. 4 Havelock
No. 30 South Johnston at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.
No. 19 Cape Fear at No. 14 J.H. Rose
No. 27 Westover at No. 6 North Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 Lee County at No. 11 Currituck County
No. 26 South Brunswick at No. 7 Terry Sanford
No. 23 Fike at No. 10 Scotland County, 7:30 p.m.
No. 18 Western Alamance at No. 15 Williams
No. 31 Franklinton at No. 2 Eastern Alamance
Class 4-A East
No. 32 Hoke County at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.
No. 17 Panther Creek at No. 16 Apex
No. 25 Richmond County at No. 8 Holly Springs
No. 24 Fuquay-Varina at No. 9 Pine Forest, 7:30 p.m.
No. 28 Knightdale at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons
No. 21 Clayton at No. 12 Millbrook
No. 20 Riverside at No. 13 Southern Alamance
No. 29 Broughton at No. 4 New Hanover
No. 30 Chapel Hill at No. 3 Wake Forest
No. 19 D.H. Conley at No. 14 Leesville Road
No. 27 Topsail at No. 6 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 Overhills at No. 11 Rolesville
No. 26 Laney at No. 7 Pinecrest
No. 23 Jordan at No. 10 Jack Britt
No. 18 Hoggard at No. 15 Heritage
No. 31 Sanderson at No. 2 New Bern
