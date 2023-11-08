NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Class 1-A East

No. 17 Northampton County at No. 1 Tarboro (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Southeast Halifax at No. 8 North Duplin

No. 12 Rosewood at No. 5 Bear Grass

No. 13 East Bladen at No. 4 Northside-Pinetown

No. 19 Weldon at No. 3 Wilson Prep

No. 11 Bertie at No. 6 North Moore

No. 10 Perquimans at No. 7 Lakewood (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 West Columbus

=====

Class 2-A East

No. 16 Beddingfield at No. 1 Clinton

No. 24 Southeast Alamance at No. 8 Cummings

No. 12 Hertford County at No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill

No. 13 West Craven at No. 4 Nash Central

No. 14 Farmville Central at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe

No. 11 East Duplin at No. 6 Whiteville

No. 10 Louisburg at No. 7 Princeton

No. 18 Edenton at No. 2 Northeastern (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

=====

Class 3-A East

No. 16 Cape Fear at No. 1 Havelock

No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 9 North Brunswick

No. 21 Southern Durham at No. 5 Scotland County

No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 4 Southern Nash

No. 14 Jacksonville at No. 3 Southern Alamance

No. 27 Terry Sanford at No. 11 Harnett Central

No. 10 Currituck at No. 7 Fike

No. 15 Williams at No. 2 71st

=====

Class 4-A East

No. 26 New Hanover at No. 10 New Bern

=====

NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs

Semifinals

Rocky Mount Academy at Halifax Academy

Faith Christian at Wayne Christian School

