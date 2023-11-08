NCHSAA Week 1 state playoffs scores
All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise
NC High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
Class 1-A East
No. 17 Northampton County at No. 1 Tarboro (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Southeast Halifax at No. 8 North Duplin
No. 12 Rosewood at No. 5 Bear Grass
No. 13 East Bladen at No. 4 Northside-Pinetown
No. 19 Weldon at No. 3 Wilson Prep
No. 11 Bertie at No. 6 North Moore
No. 10 Perquimans at No. 7 Lakewood (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 West Columbus
Class 1-A state playoff bracket
Class 2-A East
No. 16 Beddingfield at No. 1 Clinton
No. 24 Southeast Alamance at No. 8 Cummings
No. 12 Hertford County at No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill
No. 13 West Craven at No. 4 Nash Central
No. 14 Farmville Central at No. 3 SouthWest Edgecombe
No. 11 East Duplin at No. 6 Whiteville
No. 10 Louisburg at No. 7 Princeton
No. 18 Edenton at No. 2 Northeastern (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
Class 2-A state playoff bracket
Class 3-A East
No. 16 Cape Fear at No. 1 Havelock
No. 25 J.H. Rose at No. 9 North Brunswick
No. 21 Southern Durham at No. 5 Scotland County
No. 13 Northern Nash at No. 4 Southern Nash
No. 14 Jacksonville at No. 3 Southern Alamance
No. 27 Terry Sanford at No. 11 Harnett Central
No. 10 Currituck at No. 7 Fike
No. 15 Williams at No. 2 71st
Class 3-A state playoffs bracket
Class 4-A East
No. 26 New Hanover at No. 10 New Bern
Class 4-A state playoffs bracket
NC Independent Schools Athletic Association State Football Playoffs
Semifinals
Rocky Mount Academy at Halifax Academy
Faith Christian at Wayne Christian School