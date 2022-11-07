GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In a bid to avoid potential inclement weather from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole, many North Carolina high school football teams involved in the second round of the playoffs have been moving their games this week from Friday to Thursday.

A schedule of this week’s games is below. 9OYS is updating this schedule as we receive new updates, so check back for changes.

Class 1A East

THURSDAY

No. 9 North Edgecombe at No. 8 Riverside

No. 21 Washington County at No. 5 West Columbus

No. 25 East Columbus at No. 23 Perquimans

No. 17 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 12 Northside at No. 4 Northampton

FRIDAY

No. 14 Warren County at No. 3 Rosewood

No. 11 Hobbton at No. 6 Southside

No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 North Moore

Class 2A East

THURSDAY

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 5 Northeastern

No. 11 Hertford County at No. 6 West Craven

No. 14 Holmes at No. 3 Whiteville

FRIDAY

No. 16 Heidi Trask at No. 1 Princeton

No. 24 Midway at No. 8 Cummings

No. 13 Greene Central at No. 4 Nash Central

No. 10 South Granville at No. 7 Clinton

No. 15 James Kenan at No. 2 East Duplin

Class 3A East

THURSDAY

No. 20 Jacksonville at No. 4 Havelock

No. 14 J.H. Rose at No. 3 71st

FRIDAY

No. 16 Southern Nash at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 25 Vance County at No. 7 Southern Durham

No. 28 Triton at No. 21 Hunt

No. 22 Lee County at No. 6 North Brunswick

No. 10 Scotland County at No. 7 Terry Sanford

No. 2 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 15 Williams

Class 4A East

THURSDAY

No. 23 Jordan at No. 7 Pinecrest

No. 18 Hoggard at No. 2 New Bern

FRIDAY

No. 16 Apex at No. 1 Hillside

No. 9 Pine Forest at No. 8 Holly Springs

No. 12 Millbrook at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 13 Southern Alamance at No. 4 New Hanover

No. 14 Leesville Road at No. 3 Wake Forest

No. 11 Rolesville at No. 6 Cleveland

8-man Playoffs

THURSDAY

No. 1 Arendell Parrott Academy vs. No. 5 Cary Christian School

FRIDAY

No. 2 John Paul II vs. No. 3 Rocky Mount Academy



