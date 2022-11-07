GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In a bid to avoid potential inclement weather from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole, many North Carolina high school football teams involved in the second round of the playoffs have been moving their games this week from Friday to Thursday.
A schedule of this week’s games is below. 9OYS is updating this schedule as we receive new updates, so check back for changes.
Class 1A East
THURSDAY
No. 9 North Edgecombe at No. 8 Riverside
No. 21 Washington County at No. 5 West Columbus
No. 25 East Columbus at No. 23 Perquimans
No. 17 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro
No. 12 Northside at No. 4 Northampton
FRIDAY
No. 14 Warren County at No. 3 Rosewood
No. 11 Hobbton at No. 6 Southside
No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 North Moore
Class 2A East
THURSDAY
No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 5 Northeastern
No. 11 Hertford County at No. 6 West Craven
No. 14 Holmes at No. 3 Whiteville
FRIDAY
No. 16 Heidi Trask at No. 1 Princeton
No. 24 Midway at No. 8 Cummings
No. 13 Greene Central at No. 4 Nash Central
No. 10 South Granville at No. 7 Clinton
No. 15 James Kenan at No. 2 East Duplin
Class 3A East
THURSDAY
No. 20 Jacksonville at No. 4 Havelock
No. 14 J.H. Rose at No. 3 71st
FRIDAY
No. 16 Southern Nash at No. 1 Northern Nash
No. 25 Vance County at No. 7 Southern Durham
No. 28 Triton at No. 21 Hunt
No. 22 Lee County at No. 6 North Brunswick
No. 10 Scotland County at No. 7 Terry Sanford
No. 2 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 15 Williams
Class 4A East
THURSDAY
No. 23 Jordan at No. 7 Pinecrest
No. 18 Hoggard at No. 2 New Bern
FRIDAY
No. 16 Apex at No. 1 Hillside
No. 9 Pine Forest at No. 8 Holly Springs
No. 12 Millbrook at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons
No. 13 Southern Alamance at No. 4 New Hanover
No. 14 Leesville Road at No. 3 Wake Forest
No. 11 Rolesville at No. 6 Cleveland
8-man Playoffs
THURSDAY
No. 1 Arendell Parrott Academy vs. No. 5 Cary Christian School
FRIDAY
No. 2 John Paul II vs. No. 3 Rocky Mount Academy