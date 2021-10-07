Touchdown Friday Top 9 remains untouched heading into Week 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season has been anything but consistent.

Schedules have changed nearly every week of the first seven weeks of the regular season, either due to COVID-19 or the weather. Heading into Week 8, at least, there is some bit of consistency when it comes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9.

There were no changes from last week’s poll as all of the teams ranked won their games. That’s likely to change this week with games like Jacksonville at Havelock and Northside at Southside.

Here’s this week’s poll: