GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — No more summer workouts. No more scrimmages.

It’s time for the real thing. Eastern North Carolina high school football teams are set to begin the 2022 season Friday night. All games listed below are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The region might see some rain Friday night, so stay alert for any changes to the schedule.

Thursday

Harrells Christian at Parrott Academy

Hertford County at Gates County

Friday

Bear Grass Charter at South Creek

Bertie at Northeastern

Riverside at North Pitt

Rocky Mount at Tarboro (Game of the Week)

KIPP Pride at Washington County

Jones Senior at South Lenoir

Southside at North Duplin

Northside-Pinetown at Camden County

Washington at Pamlico County

Swansboro at East Carteret

James Kenan at Ayden-Grifton

West Carteret at West Craven

North Johnston at Farmville Central

Greene Central at North Lenoir

Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe

East Duplin at Dixon

South Central at Kinston

East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill

Southwest Onslow at Jacksonville

Croatan at Havelock

Richlands at South Brunswick

Bethel Christian at LAAS

D.H. Conley at Laney

Hunt at J.H. Rose

Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard

New Hanover at New Bern

Beddingfield at Fike

Pasquotank at Northwest Halifax

Hobgood at Rocky Mount Academy

Manteo at Perquimans

Lejeune at Pender County, 7:30 p.m.