GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — No more summer workouts. No more scrimmages.
It’s time for the real thing. Eastern North Carolina high school football teams are set to begin the 2022 season Friday night. All games listed below are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The region might see some rain Friday night, so stay alert for any changes to the schedule.
Thursday
Harrells Christian at Parrott Academy
Hertford County at Gates County
Friday
Bear Grass Charter at South Creek
Bertie at Northeastern
Riverside at North Pitt
Rocky Mount at Tarboro (Game of the Week)
KIPP Pride at Washington County
Jones Senior at South Lenoir
Southside at North Duplin
Northside-Pinetown at Camden County
Washington at Pamlico County
Swansboro at East Carteret
James Kenan at Ayden-Grifton
West Carteret at West Craven
North Johnston at Farmville Central
Greene Central at North Lenoir
Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe
East Duplin at Dixon
South Central at Kinston
East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill
Southwest Onslow at Jacksonville
Croatan at Havelock
Richlands at South Brunswick
Bethel Christian at LAAS
D.H. Conley at Laney
Hunt at J.H. Rose
Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard
New Hanover at New Bern
Beddingfield at Fike
Pasquotank at Northwest Halifax
Hobgood at Rocky Mount Academy
Manteo at Perquimans
Lejeune at Pender County, 7:30 p.m.