GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season kicks off with a full slate of games on Friday.

Note: Game times are listed from individual schools, MaxPreps and other websites. Contact your local school if you have questions.

1 p.m.

Pungo Christian at Father Capodanno

6 p.m.

Rocky Mount Prep at Heidie Trask

7 p.m.

Washington County at KIPP Pride

South Lenoir at North Johnston

Eastern Wayne at Southern Wayne

SouthWest Edgecombe at North Edgecombe

North Lenoir at Greene Central

Goldsboro at Farmville Central

Arendell Parrott Academy at Harrells Christian Academy

Northside-Jacksonville at Clinton

Willow Spring at New Bern

Northwest Halifax at Pasquotank County

Rosewood at C.B. Aycock

North Duplin at Southside

Beacon Hill Home School at Wayne Christian

Beddingfield at Fike

Faith Christian at Halifax Academy

Swansboro at James Kenan

Northern Nash at Hunt

Southern Nash at East Wake

Nash Central at Southeast Halifax

Northeast Academy at Columbia

Tarboro at Rocky Mount

New Hanover at J.H. Rose

South Brunswick at Richlands

Langley at D.H. Conley

East Columbus at Jones Senior

Pender County at Lejeune

Dixon at East Duplin

Kinston at South Central

Riverside at North Pitt

Camden County at Northside-Pinetown

Pamlico County at West Craven

Gates County at Hertford County

Washington at Croatan

Ayden-Grifton at Wilson Prep

Jacksonville at Southwest Onslow

Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill (Touchdown Friday Game of the Week)

East Carteret at White Oak

Bertie County at Northeastern

Perquimans at Manteo

Wake Prep Academy at John Paul II Catholic