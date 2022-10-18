GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re down to the final two weeks of the high school football regular season.

Our Game of the Week is a big East Central 2A clash between East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill. Both teams are 7-1 overall and undefeated in conference play.

This week’s Backyard Brawl is an Eastern Plains Conference matchup between Greene Central and Farmville Central.

This week's Backyard Brawl is an Eastern Plains Conference matchup between Greene Central and Farmville Central.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

John Paul II at Cary Christian

John A. Holmes at Camden County, 6:30

Pasquotank at First Flight

FRIDAY

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin (Game of the Week)

Farmville Central at Greene Central (Backyard Brawl)

Southwest Onslow at James Kenan

Rosewood at North Duplin

Riverside at South Creek

West Craven at North Pitt

Jacksonville at South Central

West Carteret at Swansboro

White Oak at Richlands

D.H. Conley at New Bern

Northside-Jacksonville at Havelock

South Lenoir at North Lenoir

Rocky Mount Academy at Parrott Academy

Bertie at Washington County

Perquimans at Gates County

Manteo at Hertford County

Union at Hobbton

Northside – Pinetown at Lejeune

Pamlico County at Jones Senior

Southside at East Carteret

Washington at SouthWest Edgecombe

Spring Creek at Goldsboro

Beddingfield at Princeton

Holmes at Camden County

Pasquotank County at First Flight

Currituck at Northeastern

Croatan at Dixon

Mattamuskeet at Hobgood Charter

Columbia at Mt. Zion Christian Academy

Punto Christian at LAAS

MONDAY

First Flight at Camden County, 6:30 p.m.