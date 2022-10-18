GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re down to the final two weeks of the high school football regular season.
Our Game of the Week is a big East Central 2A clash between East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill. Both teams are 7-1 overall and undefeated in conference play.
This week’s Backyard Brawl is an Eastern Plains Conference matchup between Greene Central and Farmville Central.
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
John Paul II at Cary Christian
John A. Holmes at Camden County, 6:30
Pasquotank at First Flight
FRIDAY
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin (Game of the Week)
Farmville Central at Greene Central (Backyard Brawl)
Southwest Onslow at James Kenan
Rosewood at North Duplin
Riverside at South Creek
West Craven at North Pitt
Jacksonville at South Central
West Carteret at Swansboro
White Oak at Richlands
D.H. Conley at New Bern
Northside-Jacksonville at Havelock
South Lenoir at North Lenoir
Rocky Mount Academy at Parrott Academy
Bertie at Washington County
Perquimans at Gates County
Manteo at Hertford County
Union at Hobbton
Northside – Pinetown at Lejeune
Pamlico County at Jones Senior
Southside at East Carteret
Washington at SouthWest Edgecombe
Spring Creek at Goldsboro
Beddingfield at Princeton
Holmes at Camden County
Pasquotank County at First Flight
Currituck at Northeastern
Croatan at Dixon
Mattamuskeet at Hobgood Charter
Columbia at Mt. Zion Christian Academy
Punto Christian at LAAS
MONDAY
First Flight at Camden County, 6:30 p.m.