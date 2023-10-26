Games at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise
Thursday’s game
Bear Grass Charter 43, Hobgood Charter 8
Friday’s games
North Pitt at Farmville Central
South Central at D.H. Conley
Kinston at North Lenoir
Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County
Hobbton at North Duplin
Tarboro at Washington County
Richlands at Dixon
West Craven at SouthWest Edgecombe
Southeast Halifax at Wilson Prep
Jacksonville at Northside-Jacksonville
Rocky Mount at Northern Nash
Hunt at Fike
Franklinton at Southern Nash
Arendell Parrott Academy at Faith Christian
Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan
Washington at Ayden-Grifton
Southwest Onslow at East Duplin
White Oak at Swansboro
West Carteret at Croatan
Beddingfield at Spring Creek
Martin County at Bertie
J.H. Rose at Havelock
Southside at Jones Senior
Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian
KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe
Edenton at Hertford County
Mattamuskeet at Columbia
Southern Wayne at C.B. Aycock
East Carteret at Lejeune
Northeastern at Pasquotank
Manteo at Camden County
Currituck County at First Flight
Goldsboro at Eastern Wayne
Nash Central at Roanoke Rapids
Gates County at Perquimans
Bethel Christian Academy at Community Christian