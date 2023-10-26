Games at 7 p.m. unless listed otherwise

Thursday’s game

Bear Grass Charter 43, Hobgood Charter 8

Friday’s games

North Pitt at Farmville Central

South Central at D.H. Conley

Kinston at North Lenoir

Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County

Hobbton at North Duplin

Tarboro at Washington County

Richlands at Dixon

West Craven at SouthWest Edgecombe

Southeast Halifax at Wilson Prep

Jacksonville at Northside-Jacksonville

Rocky Mount at Northern Nash

Hunt at Fike

Franklinton at Southern Nash

Arendell Parrott Academy at Faith Christian

Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan

Washington at Ayden-Grifton

Southwest Onslow at East Duplin

White Oak at Swansboro

West Carteret at Croatan

Beddingfield at Spring Creek

Martin County at Bertie

J.H. Rose at Havelock

Southside at Jones Senior

Liberty Christian Academy at Wayne Christian

KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe

Edenton at Hertford County

Mattamuskeet at Columbia

Southern Wayne at C.B. Aycock

East Carteret at Lejeune

Northeastern at Pasquotank

Manteo at Camden County

Currituck County at First Flight

Goldsboro at Eastern Wayne

Nash Central at Roanoke Rapids

Gates County at Perquimans

Bethel Christian Academy at Community Christian