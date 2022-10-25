GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The regular season for high school football is now complete.

Except for one game.

High school football teams around the state played their final regular-season game on Friday. However, one game will need to be finished Saturday morning.

James Kenan leads Wallace-Rose Hill 31-28 with 25 seconds left going into Saturday’s finish. The game was halted Friday with Wallace-Rose Hill lining up for a tying field goal when shots were fired from the area of the Wallace-Rose Hill stands.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that fans and players began running from the area. Legion Stadium, where Wallace-Rose Hill plays, was cleared and the game was halted. After well over 30 minutes, the two schools agreed to return to finish the game Saturday morning at 9 a.m. since Class 2-A state playoff seeding is riding on the outcome.

The winner of the game will finish second in the East Central Conference. Fans will not be allowed at Saturday’s finish.

Friday night, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shots were fired. One person was arrested “for the affray” but “the shooter is not in custody at this time.” Officials said they were confident “that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged.”

Officials said everyone was safe and there were no injuries.

Our Game of the Week was a big NCISAA 8-man clash between undefeated John Paul II and Arendell Parrott Academy. It lived up to the billing as Parrott Academy won, 66-60, on a touchdown with no time left.

Our Game of the Week was a big NCISAA 8-man clash between undefeated John Paul II and Arendell Parrott Academy. It lived up to the billing as Parrott Academy won, 66-60, on a touchdown with no time left.

FRIDAY

Northside Pinetown 54, Pamlico County 8

Camden County 41, Manteo 14

East Carteret 51, Lejeune 6

Richlands 49, Dixon 0

Princeton 48, North Johnston 6

East Duplin 42, Southwest Onslow 10

Washington 12, Ayden-Grifton 6

Eastern Wayne 24, Goldsboro 6

White Oak 14, Swansboro 6

Farmville Central 34 North Pitt 6

Kinston 26, North Lenoir 6

Father Capodanno 48, Mattamuskeet 36

Rosewood 38, Lakewood 6

Currituck 55, First Flight 7

Hobbton 50, North Duplin 14

James Kenan 31, Wallace-Rose Hill 28 (Game halted with 25 seconds left due to alleged gunfire. The game will be finished Saturday at 9 a.m.)

Riverside 36, Bertie 32

Parrott Academy 66, John Paul II Catholic 60

West Carteret 46. Croatan 27

Northern Nash 27, Rocky Mount 17

West Craven 21, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Havelock 35, J.H. Rose 28

Hertford County 64, John A. Holmes 57

Jacksonville 40, Northside-Jacksonville 21

Gates County 28, South Creek 14

Tarboro 45, Washington County 0

D.H. Conley 47, South Central 18

THURSDAY

Beddingfield 55, Spring Creek 6

North Edgecombe 54, KIPP Pride 14

Southside 47, Jones Senior 6

Northeastern 64, Pasquotank County 40