GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weather isn’t the only thing that’s getting hot around here lately.
Week 2 of the high school football season features a number of intriguing matchups. In fact, five of the teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll are involved in tough challenges: Havelock at Laney, Tarboro hosting Hertford County, Jacksonville against White Oak and West Craven against East Duplin.
Below is the schedule of games involving teams in Eastern North Carolina. Game times could change so check with the school if there are questions.
=====
5 p.m.
Liberty Christian Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
6:30 p.m.
Currituck County at Norfolk Academy
7 p.m.
Northside-Pinetown at North Duplin
Greene Central at Kinston
Pungo Christian Academy at Mattamuskeet
Croatan at Pamlco County
North Lenoir at Farmville Central
West Craven at East Duplin
Southside at Washington County
South Granville at Southern Nash
Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton
Topsail at Dixon
Hunt at Beddingfield
Lejeune at Spring Creek
Norfolk Christian at Manteo
Southern Wayne at Goldsboro
First Flight at Catholic
Rocky Mount Academy at Halifax Academy
Wayne Christian at Harrels Christian Academy
John Paul II Catholic at LAAS
Nash Central at SouthWest Edgecombe
Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock
Ashley at East Carteret
Northern Guilford at New Bern
Hertford County at Tarboro
Pasquotank County at Gates County
Ayden-Grifton at Martin, played at Riverside
Richlands at Southwest Onslow
South Central at Franklinton
D.H. Conley at Washington
Bertie County at John A. Holmes
Fike at Northern Nash
Havelock at Laney
South Lenoir at Jones County
East Columbus at Wilson Prep
Swansboro at Northside-Jacksonville
Union at Bear Grass Charter
Midway at James Kenan
Northeastern at J.H. Rose
Northwest Halifax at Arendell Parrott Academy
White Oak at Jacksonville
Camden County at Perquimans