GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weather isn’t the only thing that’s getting hot around here lately.

Week 2 of the high school football season features a number of intriguing matchups. In fact, five of the teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll are involved in tough challenges: Havelock at Laney, Tarboro hosting Hertford County, Jacksonville against White Oak and West Craven against East Duplin.

Below is the schedule of games involving teams in Eastern North Carolina. Game times could change so check with the school if there are questions.

5 p.m.

Liberty Christian Academy at Bethel Christian Academy

6:30 p.m.

Currituck County at Norfolk Academy

7 p.m.

Northside-Pinetown at North Duplin

Greene Central at Kinston

Pungo Christian Academy at Mattamuskeet

Croatan at Pamlco County

North Lenoir at Farmville Central

West Craven at East Duplin

Southside at Washington County

South Granville at Southern Nash

Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton

Topsail at Dixon

Hunt at Beddingfield

Lejeune at Spring Creek

Norfolk Christian at Manteo

Southern Wayne at Goldsboro

First Flight at Catholic

Rocky Mount Academy at Halifax Academy

Wayne Christian at Harrels Christian Academy

John Paul II Catholic at LAAS

Nash Central at SouthWest Edgecombe

Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock

Ashley at East Carteret

Northern Guilford at New Bern

Hertford County at Tarboro

Pasquotank County at Gates County

Ayden-Grifton at Martin, played at Riverside

Richlands at Southwest Onslow

South Central at Franklinton

D.H. Conley at Washington

Bertie County at John A. Holmes

Fike at Northern Nash

Havelock at Laney

South Lenoir at Jones County

East Columbus at Wilson Prep

Swansboro at Northside-Jacksonville

Union at Bear Grass Charter

Midway at James Kenan

Northeastern at J.H. Rose

Northwest Halifax at Arendell Parrott Academy

White Oak at Jacksonville

Camden County at Perquimans