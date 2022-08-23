GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season is officially underway, and Eastern North Carolina teams are moving through the nonconference portion of their schedules.
Week 2 of the high school football season features another round of intriguing games. From county rivals to longtime opponents, there’s a full slate of action for Friday.
Scroll down to see the full slate of games involving ENC teams. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Havelock at West Carteret (Game of the Week)
South Creek at Riverside (Backyard Brawl)
Cary and D.H. Conley
East Carteret at Ayden-Grifton
West Craven at South Central
Farmville Central at North Lenoir
Kinston at Greene Central
Parrott Academy at Bear Grass Charter
New Bern at Willow Springs
JH Rose at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover
North Edgecombe at SW Edgecombe
Northeastern at Rocky Mount
Tarboro at Hertford County
Edenton at Bertie
Manteo at North Pitt
Washington County at Southside
North Duplin at Northside-Pinetown
Jacksonville at White Oak
Southwest Onslow at Richlands
Spring Creek at Lejeune
Lakewood at Jones Senior
Pamlico County at Croatan
John Paul II at Northwest Halifax
Northampton County at Washington
Dixon at James Kenan
South Lenoir at Swansboro
Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill
Brunswick Academy at Pungo Christian Academy
East Duplin at Princeton
Catholic at First Flight
Northern Nash at Fike
Beddingfield at Hunt
Perquimans at Camden County
Gates County at Pasquotank County