GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season is officially underway, and Eastern North Carolina teams are moving through the nonconference portion of their schedules.

Week 2 of the high school football season features another round of intriguing games. From county rivals to longtime opponents, there’s a full slate of action for Friday.

Scroll down to see the full slate of games involving ENC teams. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Havelock at West Carteret (Game of the Week)

South Creek at Riverside (Backyard Brawl)

Cary and D.H. Conley

East Carteret at Ayden-Grifton

West Craven at South Central

Farmville Central at North Lenoir

Kinston at Greene Central

Parrott Academy at Bear Grass Charter

New Bern at Willow Springs

JH Rose at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover

North Edgecombe at SW Edgecombe

Northeastern at Rocky Mount

Tarboro at Hertford County

Edenton at Bertie

Manteo at North Pitt

Washington County at Southside

North Duplin at Northside-Pinetown

Jacksonville at White Oak

Southwest Onslow at Richlands

Spring Creek at Lejeune

Lakewood at Jones Senior

Pamlico County at Croatan

John Paul II at Northwest Halifax

East Carteret at Ayden-Grifton

Northampton County at Washington

Dixon at James Kenan

South Lenoir at Swansboro

Havelock at West Carteret

Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill

Brunswick Academy at Pungo Christian Academy

East Duplin at Princeton

Catholic at First Flight

Northern Nash at Fike

Beddingfield at Hunt

Perquimans at Camden County

Gates County at Pasquotank County