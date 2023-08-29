GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week 3 of the high school football season is going to be an interesting one.

Schools were going to move their games to Thursday in advance of the Labor Day weekend. Then, with tropical system Idalia changed all that. Now, a number of schools that moved their schedules to play Thursday are now back on Friday.

Below is the latest schedule of games as determined by the school systems. If you have questions about the schedule, be sure to call your school to make sure.

Wednesday’s games

Tarboro at North Edgecombe, 6:30 p.m.

Martin County at Northside, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

John Paul II Catholic at Catholic, 6 p.m.

Northern Nash at Fike, 7 p.m.

Deep Creek at Currituck County, 7 p.m.

Berean Baptist Academy at Rocky Mount Academy, 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Rocky Mount, 7 p.m.

C.B. Aycock at North Lenoir, 7 p.m.

Wake Christian Academy at Parrott Academy, 7 p.m.

Greene Central at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.

J.H. Rose at Northern Nash, 7 p.m.

Lejeune at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Hoggard at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

East Duplin at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Croatan at East Carteret, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mount Prep at Weldon, 7 p.m.

Northeast Academy at Mattamuskeet, 7 p.m.

Washington County at First Flight, 7 p.m.

D.H. Conley at Hunt, 7 p.m.

South Central at North Pitt, 7 p.m.

New Bern at West Craven, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Bear Grass Charter, 7 p.m.

Jones Senior at North Duplin, 7 p.m.

Dixon at South Lenoir, 7 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Kinston at Ayden-Grifton, 7 p.m.

Warren County at Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.

Bertie County at Hertford County, 7 p.m.

Manteo at Gates County, 7 p.m.

Perquimans at Pasquotank County, 7 p.m.

Goldsboro at Nash Central, 7 p.m.

Farmville Central at Pamlico County, 7 p.m.

James Kenan at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.