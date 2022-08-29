GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week three of the high school football season will be a somewhat unusual one. Several teams are scheduled to play Thursday this week ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

But there’ll still be plenty of action Friday night as well. D.H. Conley will host Cleveland in the Game of the Week, and East Duplin will host Richlands in this week’s Backyard Brawl.

Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for score updates from across the region Thursday and Friday night. Tune in to WNCT’s 11 p.m. newscast Thursday for highlights and scores form that night’s games, and be sure to watch Week 3 of “Touchdown Friday” at 11:05 p.m.

Here is the schedule for this week’s games. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Northeastern at J.H Rose

Virginia Beach Catholic at John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Tarboro at North Edgecombe

Hunt at SouthWest Edgecombe

Northside-Pinetown at Riverside

Beddingfield at Greene Central

Gates County at Manteo

Lakewood at Lejeune

Eastern Wayne at James Kenan

North Lenoir at C.B. Aycock

Hickory, Va. at Currituck County

Fike at Southern Nash

FRIDAY

Cleveland at D.H. Conley (Game of the Week)

Richlands at East Duplin (Backyard Brawl)

Midway at South Lenoir

Ayden-Grifton at Kinston

West Craven at New Bern

West Carteret at Farmville Central

St. Pauls at Northside-Jacksonville

White Oak at Southwest Onslow

East Carteret at Croatan

Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill

First Flight at Washington County

South Central at Washington

South Creek at Southside

Spring Creek at Bear Grass Charter

Columbia at Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School

Pasquotank County at Perquimans

Bertie at Hertford County

North Duplin at Jones Senior

Pamlico County at Harrells Christian Academy

North Pitt at Roanoke Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Swansboro at North Brunswick

Dixon at Topsail

Mattamusket at Pungo Christian, 4 p.m.

