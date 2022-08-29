GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week three of the high school football season will be a somewhat unusual one. Several teams are scheduled to play Thursday this week ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
But there’ll still be plenty of action Friday night as well. D.H. Conley will host Cleveland in the Game of the Week, and East Duplin will host Richlands in this week’s Backyard Brawl.
Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for score updates from across the region Thursday and Friday night. Tune in to WNCT’s 11 p.m. newscast Thursday for highlights and scores form that night’s games, and be sure to watch Week 3 of “Touchdown Friday” at 11:05 p.m.
Here is the schedule for this week’s games. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Northeastern at J.H Rose
Virginia Beach Catholic at John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Tarboro at North Edgecombe
Hunt at SouthWest Edgecombe
Northside-Pinetown at Riverside
Beddingfield at Greene Central
Gates County at Manteo
Lakewood at Lejeune
Eastern Wayne at James Kenan
North Lenoir at C.B. Aycock
Hickory, Va. at Currituck County
Fike at Southern Nash
FRIDAY
Cleveland at D.H. Conley (Game of the Week)
Richlands at East Duplin (Backyard Brawl)
Midway at South Lenoir
Ayden-Grifton at Kinston
West Craven at New Bern
West Carteret at Farmville Central
St. Pauls at Northside-Jacksonville
White Oak at Southwest Onslow
East Carteret at Croatan
Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill
First Flight at Washington County
South Central at Washington
South Creek at Southside
Spring Creek at Bear Grass Charter
Columbia at Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School
Pasquotank County at Perquimans
Bertie at Hertford County
North Duplin at Jones Senior
Pamlico County at Harrells Christian Academy
North Pitt at Roanoke Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Swansboro at North Brunswick
Dixon at Topsail
Mattamusket at Pungo Christian, 4 p.m.
