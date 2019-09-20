Live Now
Touchdown Friday - Week 5

9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – – It’s week 5 of 9 On Your Side’s Touchdown Friday. 

Check out the Friday night schedule and final scores below, and come back to watch our full episode.

  • Arendell Parrott, John Paul II Catholic
  • North Johnston, Aycock
  • North Pitt, Ayden-Grifton
  • Beddingfield, James Hunt
  • Bertie, Nash Central
  • Northern Nash, Bunn
  • D.H. Conley, West Carteret
  • White Oak, Dixon
  • East Duplin, Warren County
  • Eastern Wayne, North Lenoir
  • Goldsboro, Westover
  • Riverside, Granville Central
  • West Craven, Havelock
  • Heide Trask, Richlands
  • Midway, Hobbton
  • New Bern, Jacksonville
  • James Kenan, Union
  • Kinston, Southern Wayne
  • Fike, Lee County
  • Louisburg, Rocky Mount Prep
  • North Brunswick, Swansboro
  • North Duplin, Southside
  • North Edgecombe, South Creek
  • Princeton, Wake Christian
  • J.H. Rose, Southern Nash
  • Spring Creek, South Lenoir
  • Tarboro, Southwest Edgecombe
  • Farmville Central, Greene Central
  • First Flight, Washington
  • Hertford County, South Central
  • Pasquotank County, Bear Grass
  • Teach Homeschool, Perquimans
  • Currituck County, Holmes
  • Northside-Pinetown, Manteo
  • Washington County, Northampton County
  • Northside-Jacksonville, Wallace-Rose Hill
  • Gates County, Northwest Halifax
  • Jones Senior, Rosewood
  • Mattamuskeet, Columbia
  • Pungo Christian, Halifax

