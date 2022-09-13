GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week 5 of the high school football schedule is gonna be EPIC.
Conference play is here, which means two stellar matchups. Our Game of the Week features New Bern at Havelock while J.H. Rose visits Jacksonville for this week’s Backyard Brawl.
VOTE NOW ON 9: Who will win New Bern-Havelock game?
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Tune in to Touchdown Friday this week at 11:05 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for score updates from across the region.
New Bern at Havelock (Game of the Week)
J.H. Rose at Jacksonville (Backyard Brawl)
South Central at Northside-Jacksonville
Washington County at South Creek
Gates County at Riverside
Greene Central at North Pitt
Eastern Wayne at Washington
Kinston at South Lenoir
Cary Christian at Parrott Academy
John Paul II at Rocky Mount Academy
Farmville Central at Southwest Edgecombe
Ayden-Grifton at West Craven
Southwest Onslow at Wallace-Rose Hill
Tarboro at Perquimans
Wilson Prep at North Edgecombe
North Duplin at Pamlico County
Rosewood at Northside-Pinetown
Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior
West Carteret at East Carteret
Lejeune at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
James Kenan at East Duplin
Richlands at Princeton
Beddingfield at Croatan
Whiteville at Goldsboro
Northeastern at First Flight
Hertford County at Currituck County
Holmes at Manteo
Nash Central at Southern Nash
White Oak at Heide Trask
Pender at Dixon
Hobgood Charter at Mattamuskeet
Camden County at Pasquotank County
John A. Holmes at Manteo
Hunt at C.B. Aycock