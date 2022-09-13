GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week 5 of the high school football schedule is gonna be EPIC.

Conference play is here, which means two stellar matchups. Our Game of the Week features New Bern at Havelock while J.H. Rose visits Jacksonville for this week’s Backyard Brawl.

VOTE NOW ON 9: Who will win New Bern-Havelock game?

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Tune in to Touchdown Friday this week at 11:05 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for score updates from across the region.

New Bern at Havelock (Game of the Week)

J.H. Rose at Jacksonville (Backyard Brawl)

South Central at Northside-Jacksonville

Washington County at South Creek

Gates County at Riverside

Greene Central at North Pitt

Eastern Wayne at Washington

Kinston at South Lenoir

Cary Christian at Parrott Academy

John Paul II at Rocky Mount Academy

Farmville Central at Southwest Edgecombe

Ayden-Grifton at West Craven

Southwest Onslow at Wallace-Rose Hill

Tarboro at Perquimans

Wilson Prep at North Edgecombe

North Duplin at Pamlico County

Rosewood at Northside-Pinetown

Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior

West Carteret at East Carteret

Lejeune at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

James Kenan at East Duplin

Richlands at Princeton

Beddingfield at Croatan

Whiteville at Goldsboro

Northeastern at First Flight

Hertford County at Currituck County

Holmes at Manteo

Nash Central at Southern Nash

White Oak at Heide Trask

Pender at Dixon

Hobgood Charter at Mattamuskeet

Camden County at Pasquotank County

John A. Holmes at Manteo

Hunt at C.B. Aycock