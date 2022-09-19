GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season.
Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County and Riverside.
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
East Duplin at Kinston (Game of the Week)
Riverside at Washington County (Backyard Brawl)
Wallace-Rose Hill at South Lenoir
Fork Union at John Paul II Catholic
South Central at JH Rose
Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central
SouthWest Edgecombe at Greene Central
Jacksonville at New Bern
Southern Durham at Havelock
White Oak at Swansboro
North Lenoir at Southwest Onslow
Northern Nash at Bunn
Washington at West Craven
Northside-Jacksonville at DH Conley
Tarboro at Bertie
Perquimans at South Creek
Northwest Halifax at Wilson Prep
Rocky Mount Prep at North Edgecombe
Northampton County at Southeast Halifax
Grace Christian at Hobbton
Southside at Rosewood
Bear Grass Charter at North Duplin
Jones Senior at East Columbus
North Pitt at North Johnston
James Kenan at South Columbus
Hertford County at Pasquotank County
Northeastern at Holmes
First Flight at Manteo
Currituck County at Camden County
Faith Christian at Parrott Academy
Lakewood at Pender
Northeast Academy at Pungo Academy, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Wayne Christian
Mattamuskeet at LAAS