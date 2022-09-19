GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe but we’re basically halfway through the high school football regular season.

Week 6 of Touchdown Friday means another week of interesting games and matchups. Two 4-1 teams will collide when East Duplin visits Kinston in our Game of the Week. This week’s Backyard Brawl features Washington County and Riverside.

Check this page and follow @TouchdownFriday on Twitter for score updates Friday night. Watch Touchdown Friday at 11:05 p.m. for highlights and scores from throughout the region.

Click here for more Touchdown Friday and high school football.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

East Duplin at Kinston (Game of the Week)

Riverside at Washington County (Backyard Brawl)

Wallace-Rose Hill at South Lenoir

Fork Union at John Paul II Catholic

South Central at JH Rose

Ayden-Grifton at Farmville Central

SouthWest Edgecombe at Greene Central

Jacksonville at New Bern

Southern Durham at Havelock

White Oak at Swansboro

North Lenoir at Southwest Onslow

Northern Nash at Bunn

Washington at West Craven

Northside-Jacksonville at DH Conley

Tarboro at Bertie

Perquimans at South Creek

Northwest Halifax at Wilson Prep

Rocky Mount Prep at North Edgecombe

Northampton County at Southeast Halifax

Grace Christian at Hobbton

Southside at Rosewood

Bear Grass Charter at North Duplin

Jones Senior at East Columbus

North Pitt at North Johnston

James Kenan at South Columbus

Hertford County at Pasquotank County

Northeastern at Holmes

First Flight at Manteo

Currituck County at Camden County

Faith Christian at Parrott Academy

Lakewood at Pender

Northeast Academy at Pungo Academy, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Wayne Christian

Mattamuskeet at LAAS