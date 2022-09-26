GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It seems to happen every football season. 2022 is no different.

Weather is once again impacting the high school sports schedule in Eastern North Carolina. Hurricane Ian could bring wet weather and maybe other adverse conditions to all of North Carolina by later in the week.

When and where? That’s to be determined.

There are a number of high school football games, scheduled for Friday, that are moving to Wednesday and Thursday.

Check the schedule below. All games are still slated for 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise.

Wednesday

New Bern at South Central

Wallace-Rose Hill at North Lenoir, 7:30

South Lenoir at James Kenan

Southwest Onslow at Kinston

Thursday

Dixon at West Carteret

Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton

North Johnston at Spring Creek, 6:30

First Flight at Camden County

West Columbus at Trask

Manteo at Currituck

Nash Central at Rocky Mount

South Columbus at Pender County

Northside at East Carteret

Richlands at Swansboro

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe

Washington at Farmville Central

Riverside at Perquimans, 6:30