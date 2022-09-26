GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It seems to happen every football season. 2022 is no different.
Weather is once again impacting the high school sports schedule in Eastern North Carolina. Hurricane Ian could bring wet weather and maybe other adverse conditions to all of North Carolina by later in the week.
When and where? That’s to be determined.
There are a number of high school football games, scheduled for Friday, that are moving to Wednesday and Thursday.
Check the schedule below. All games are still slated for 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise.
Click here for more Touchdown Friday and high school football and follow @TouchdownFriday on Twitter for all kinds of high school football coverage. Watch Touchdown each Friday at 11:05 p.m. for highlights and scores from throughout the region.
Wednesday
New Bern at South Central
Wallace-Rose Hill at North Lenoir, 7:30
South Lenoir at James Kenan
Southwest Onslow at Kinston
Thursday
Dixon at West Carteret
Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton
North Johnston at Spring Creek, 6:30
First Flight at Camden County
West Columbus at Trask
Manteo at Currituck
Nash Central at Rocky Mount
South Columbus at Pender County
Northside at East Carteret
Richlands at Swansboro
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe
Washington at Farmville Central
Riverside at Perquimans, 6:30