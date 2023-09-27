Thursday’s game
Liberty Christian Academy at John Paul II Catholic, 6 p.m.
Friday’s games (all games start at 7)
DH Conley at Havelock
South Central at New Bern
Northside-Jacksonville at J.H. Rose
Croatan at White Oak
Kinston at Southwest Onslow
Bertie at Tarboro
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt
Farmville Central at Washington
Perquimans at Washington County
LAAS at Pungo Christian Academy
James Kenan at South Lenoir
Father Capano at Parrott Academy
Smithfield-Selma at Fike
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central
Martin County at Gates County
South Johnston at C.B. Aycock
Beddingfield at Goldsboro
Southeast Halifax at Rocky Mount Prep
Pamlico County at Southside
Northwest Halifax at North Edgecombe
Edenton at Pasquotank County
Rocky Mount at Nash Central
Camden County at First Flight
East Carteret at Northside-Pinetown
Princeton at Eastern Wayne
North Lenoir at Wallace-Rose Hill
Hertford County at Northeastern
Bethel Christian Academy at Halifax Academy
Jones Senior at Lejeune
Swansboro at Richlands
Howard at Rocky Mount Academy
Weldon at Wilson Prep
Currituck County at Manteo
Bear Grass Charter at Hobgood Charter
Southern Wayne at Hunt
West Carteret at Dixon