NOTE: All games are slated for 7 p.m. on Friday
Washington County at Martin County
Faith Christian at Wayne Christian
Roanoke Rapids at Rocky Mount
Currituck County at Edenton
Perquimans at Tarboro
Lejeune at Pamlico County
J.H. Rose at D.H. Conley
Farmville Central at West Craven
Goldsboro at Princeton
Beddingfield at North Johnston
Pungo Christian Academy at Northeast Academy
Jacksonville at Havelock
Eastern Wayne at Spring Creek
Hobgood Charter at Mattamuskeet
Northside-Pinetown at Southside
Northeastern at Camden County
East Duplin at North Lenoir
Northern Nash at Bunn
White Oak at West Carteret
First Flight at Hertford County
Bear Grass Charter at Columbia
Northside-Jacksonville at New Bern
Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt
Hunt at East Wake
North Duplin at Lakewood
Pasquotank County at Manteo
Southern Wayne at South Johnston
Southwest Onslow at South Lenoir
Jones Senior at East Carteret
Nash Central at Northern Nash
Fike at C.B. Aycock
James Kenan at Kinston
Dixon at Swansboro
Bertie County at Gates County
Washington at Greene Central
North Edgecombe at Southeast Halifax
Arendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II Catholic
Richlands at Croatan
Wilson Prep at KIPP Pride