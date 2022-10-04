GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday.

It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth.

Farmville Central has rattled off four straight wins after starting the season 0-3. The surging Jaguars will host West Craven (3-3) in our Game of the Week. After earning convincing wins against Ayden-Grifton and Washington, the Eagles were on bye last week.

This week’s Backyard Brawl features rivals D.H. Conley (3-3) and J.H. Rose (6-1).

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Click here for more Touchdown Friday and high school football and follow @TouchdownFriday on Twitter for all kinds of high school football coverage.

Watch Touchdown each Friday at 11:05 p.m. for highlights and scores from throughout the region.

Thursday

John Paul II Catholic at Faith Christian

Manteo at Pasquotank County

John A. Holmes at Currituck, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

West Craven at Farmville Central (Game of the Week)

DH Conley at JH Rose (Backyard Brawl)

Halifax Academy at Pungo Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Havelock at Jacksonville

New Bern at Northside-Jacksonville

West Carteret at White Oak

Croatan at Richlands

South Lenoir at Southwest Onslow

North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton

South Creek at Tarboro

Greene Central at Washington

Southside at Northside

Kinston at James Kenan

North Lenoir at East Duplin

Washington County at Perquimans

Bertie at Gates County

Southeast Halifax at North Edgecombe

Rosewood at Union

Wake Christian Academy at Hobbton

Lakewood at North Duplin

Pamlico County at Lejeune

East Carteret at Jones Senior

Princeton at Goldsboro

Manteo at Pasquotank County

Rocky Mount at Roanoke Rapids

Bunn at Southern Nash

Northern Nash at Nash Central

Swansboro at Dixon

Camden County at Northeastern

Hobgood Charter at Columbia

Bethel Christian at Northeast Academy

Hertford County at First Flight

Lake Norman Charter at Bear Grass Charter

Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian