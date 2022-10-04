GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday.
It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth.
Farmville Central has rattled off four straight wins after starting the season 0-3. The surging Jaguars will host West Craven (3-3) in our Game of the Week. After earning convincing wins against Ayden-Grifton and Washington, the Eagles were on bye last week.
This week’s Backyard Brawl features rivals D.H. Conley (3-3) and J.H. Rose (6-1).
Thursday
John Paul II Catholic at Faith Christian
Manteo at Pasquotank County
John A. Holmes at Currituck, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
West Craven at Farmville Central (Game of the Week)
DH Conley at JH Rose (Backyard Brawl)
Halifax Academy at Pungo Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Havelock at Jacksonville
New Bern at Northside-Jacksonville
West Carteret at White Oak
Croatan at Richlands
South Lenoir at Southwest Onslow
North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton
South Creek at Tarboro
Greene Central at Washington
Southside at Northside
Kinston at James Kenan
North Lenoir at East Duplin
Washington County at Perquimans
Bertie at Gates County
Southeast Halifax at North Edgecombe
Rosewood at Union
Wake Christian Academy at Hobbton
Lakewood at North Duplin
Pamlico County at Lejeune
East Carteret at Jones Senior
Princeton at Goldsboro
Rocky Mount at Roanoke Rapids
Bunn at Southern Nash
Northern Nash at Nash Central
Swansboro at Dixon
Camden County at Northeastern
Hobgood Charter at Columbia
Bethel Christian at Northeast Academy
Hertford County at First Flight
Lake Norman Charter at Bear Grass Charter
Parrott Academy at Wayne Christian