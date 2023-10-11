Thursday’s schedule
Martin County at Tarboro
Bertie at Perquimans
Friday’s games
Greene Central at West Craven
New Bern at J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley at Jacksonville
Havelock at South Central
Hargrave Military Academy at John Paul II Catholic
West Carteret at Richlands
South Lenoir at East Duplin
Wallace-Rose Hill at Kinston
East Wake at Fike
Union at North Duplin
North Lenoir at James Kenan
Northside-Pinetown at Jones Senior
Ayden-Grifton at SouthWest Edgecombe
Southside at Lejeune
Croatan at Swansboro
Hertford County at Camden County
Washington at North Pitt
Cary Christian at Rocky Mount Academy
White Oak at Dixon
C.B. Aycock at West Johnston
Southern Nash at Rocky Mount
Edenton at First Flight
Pasquotank County at Currituck County
Northeast Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
North Johnston at Goldsboro
North Edgecombe at Weldon
Manteo at Northeastern
South Johnston at Hunt
Northern Nash at Franklinton
Pungo Christian at Halifax Academy
Northampton County at Wilson Prep
Eastern Wayne at Beddingfield
Columbia at Mattamuskeet
Pamlico County at East Carteret
Bunn at Nash Central
Washington County at Gates County