GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season.
Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28.
Our Game of the Week is a Big Carolina 3A/4A conference showdown between undefeated New Bern (8-0, 4-0 Conf.) and J.H. Rose (7-1, 4-0).
In this week’s Backyard Brawl, undefeated Riverside (7-0, 3-0) visits Tarboro (7-1, 4-0) in a key late-season clash.
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more Touchdown Friday.
You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.
Thursday’s game
Nash Central at Bunn, 7 p.m.
Friday’s game
J.H. Rose at New Bern (Game of the Week)
Tarboro at Riverside (Backyard Brawl)
James Kenan at North Lenoir
West Craven at Greene Central
Bear Grass Charter at John Paul II
Jacksonville at D.H. Conley
Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill
East Duplin at South Lenoir
Richlands at West Carteret
South Central at Havelock
Swansboro at Croatan
Dixon at White Oak
Perquimans at Bertie
Gates County at Washington County
Weldon at North Edgecombe
North Duplin at Union
Hobbton at Lakewood
Jones Senior at Northside Pinetown
East Carteret at Pamlico County
Lejeune at Southside
SouthWest Edgecombe at Ayden-Grifton
North Pitt at Washington
Princeton at Spring Creek
Northeastern at Manteo
First Flight at Holmes
Currituck at Pasquotank County
Camden County at Hertford County
Pungo Christian at Mattamskeet