GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season.

Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28.

Our Game of the Week is a Big Carolina 3A/4A conference showdown between undefeated New Bern (8-0, 4-0 Conf.) and J.H. Rose (7-1, 4-0).

In this week’s Backyard Brawl, undefeated Riverside (7-0, 3-0) visits Tarboro (7-1, 4-0) in a key late-season clash.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.

Thursday’s game

Nash Central at Bunn, 7 p.m.

Friday’s game

J.H. Rose at New Bern (Game of the Week)

Tarboro at Riverside (Backyard Brawl)

James Kenan at North Lenoir

West Craven at Greene Central

Bear Grass Charter at John Paul II

Jacksonville at D.H. Conley

Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill

East Duplin at South Lenoir

Richlands at West Carteret

South Central at Havelock

Swansboro at Croatan

Dixon at White Oak

Perquimans at Bertie

Gates County at Washington County

Weldon at North Edgecombe

North Duplin at Union

Hobbton at Lakewood

Jones Senior at Northside Pinetown

East Carteret at Pamlico County

Lejeune at Southside

SouthWest Edgecombe at Ayden-Grifton

North Pitt at Washington

Princeton at Spring Creek

Northeastern at Manteo

First Flight at Holmes

Currituck at Pasquotank County

Camden County at Hertford County

Pungo Christian at Mattamskeet