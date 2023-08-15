GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll comes out Thursday. So let’s debate which teams will make it.

The high school football season starts Friday with a full slate of games. While we have a pretty good idea of which teams will make the first poll, there are a lot of unanswered questions from other teams.

So we came up with the first of what we hope will be a number of high school football-related polls this season. We want to know which of these teams you think should be included in the poll.

West Craven | Farmville Central | Southside

Martin | West Carteret | Parrott Academy

Click here to go to our Vote Now on 9 page. Click the sports tab then pick the team you want to vote for. The winner will be determined Thursday evening before the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll is released.

Check back for more polls during the season, including a special one during “Touchdown Friday.”