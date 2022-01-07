Wallace-Rose Hill High senior reflects on incredible season, winning state honor

TEACHEY, N.C. — The end zone was a second home for Wallace-Rose Hill High School senior running back Kayne Roberts this past football season.

He led the nation with 64 touchdowns scored while rushing for over 3,500 yards in helping the Bulldogs reach the Class 2-A state title game back in December. Roberts, who is now heading to play football at Appalachian State, was named the offensive player of the year by NC Preps earlier this week.

WNCT’s Garrett Short spoke with Roberts about his individual accomplishments, his team’s trek to the state title game and what the future holds for him. Click the above video to learn more.