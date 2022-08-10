FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School’s football team was picked to win the Eastern Plains Conference this season, according to a vote taken by the league’s coaches during a media day event on Wednesday at Farmville Central High School.

High school football preview: Owens optimistic about Washington’s potential

Farmville Central looking for bigger things in ’22

Washington finished with one more point in vote tally than West Craven. The league vote went like this:

Washington (33 points, 3 first-place votes), West Craven (32, 3), SouthWest Edgecombe (24), Greene Central (21, 1), North Pitt (17), Farmville Central (11) and Ayden-Grifton (9).

“I think us (West Craven), Washington and SouthWest Edgecombe will play at the top,” West Craven coach Michael Twitchell. “Last year when we finished, you know all three of us finishing top three. I think I think our league is on the up and up top to bottom.”