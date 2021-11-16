Washington’s Moore, West Craven’s Mims selected to Shrine Bowl rosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two high school seniors from Eastern North Carolina were selected to the North Carolina roster of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Washington High School running back Terry Moore and West Craven High School defensive lineman CJ Mimms were each selected to the North Carolina team roster, in an announcement that was made on Tuesday.

This year’s Shrine Bowl will not be played due to concerns over COVID-19.

Moore has committed to play football at Duke while Mimms will play football at East Carolina. Below is the roster for both the North Carolina and the South Carolina teams.