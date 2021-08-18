Week 1 high school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here’s the Week 1 high school football schedule, updated through Wednesday morning.
Friday
Tarboro at Rocky Mount, 6:30
Pamlico County at Washington, 6:30
South Brunswick at Richlands, 7
Perquimans at Manteo, 7
Mattamuskeet at Rocky Mount Academy, 7
Gates County at Hertford County, 7
Camden County at Northside-Pinetown, 7
Washington County at KIPP Pride, 7
North Edgecombe at Riverside, 7
Farmville Central at North Johnston, 7
North Lenoir at Greene Central 7
Northwest Halifax at North Pitt, 7
Kinston at South Central, 7
J.H. Rose at Hunt, 7
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Bladen, 7
East Carteret at Swansboro, 7
Laney at D.H. Conley, 7
South Lenoir at Jones Senior, 7
Bishop McGuinness at John Paul II, 7
SouthWest Edgecombe at Northern Nash, 7
Hoggard at Northside-Jacksonville, 7
Jacksonville at Southwest Onslow, 7
Northeastern at Bertie County, 7
South Creek at Bear Grass Charter, 7
Ayden-Grifton at West Carteret, 7
White Oak at Fairmont, 7
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Currituck, 7:30
Lejeune at Pender County, 7:30
Saturday
Havelock at Croatan, 7
Dixon at East Duplin 7
Monday
North Duplin at Southside, 7
New Bern at New Hanover, canceled, COVID-19 at New Hanover